"Love you, see you Soon": Nick Cassavetes posts tribute to mom Gena Rowlands after her death

Washington [US], August 17 : Nick Cassavetes is remembering his late mother, actress Gena Rowlands, with heartfelt memories.

Rowlands, known for her roles in The Notebook and A Woman Under the Influence, passed away at her home in Indian Wells, California, on August 14 at the age of 94, according to People. She was surrounded by her family, including her husband Robert Forrest and daughter Alexandra.

Taking to his Instagram account, Cassavetes shared a throwback photo of him and Rowlands smiling together. "One last hurrah. Love you, Mom. See you soon...," he wrote.

Cassavetes, 65, also took to his Instagram Stories to share more memories of Rowlands.

He reposted photos and messages from others, including a poster of her famous 1980 film Gloria and a picture of her with her late husband, John Cassavetes, from their 1977 film Opening Night.

John Cassavetes, who was married to Rowlands from 1954 until his death in 1989, had three children together: Nick, Alexandra, and Zoe, as per People. The actress then married Robert Forrest in 2012.

Rowlands and Nick Cassavetes worked together on The Notebook in 2004, a film he directed, where she played an older version of Allie with Alzheimer's.

Her death comes just two months after Nick revealed Rowlands had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, reported People.

