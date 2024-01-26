"Loved the spectacle": Arjun Kapoor praises Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 : Actor Arjun Kapoor on Friday heaped praises on Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's recently released aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'.

Taking to Instagram stories, Arjun shared a poster of 'Fighter' that he captioned, "Loved the film. Loved the spectacle. Loved everything about it. Top notch filmmaking with great performances from everyone & heart tuggling emotions...PS: My hrithik fan boy phase is clearly here to stay forevr 24 years and counting!!"

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

The film was released on Thursday and minted Rs 24.60 crore on its opening day.

'Fighter' received amazing reviews and positive word of mouth from the audiences.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. It is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Speaking about the film, Siddharth said earlier, "Mamta (Siddharth's wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It's more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here's hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!! On 25th January."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor