'Loveyapa', 'Chhaava' to 'Dhoom Dhaam' among movies set for February release

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], February 1 : From Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Chhaava', Yami Gautam's 'Dhoom Dhaam' to Arjun Kapoor's 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', the movie buffs can prepare themselves to watch some exciting theatrical release this month.

Here's a look.

'Loveyapa'

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and late star Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor are all set to come up with a light-hearted drama 'Loveyapa'.

Earlier this month makers unveiled the trailer of the film which was packed with comedy, drama and love. The trailer showcased the story of a young couple whose lives are exposed to each other after they exchange their mobile phones.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DEpQuTAoH1F/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Loveyapa' is scheduled to be released on February 7.

'Chhaava'

Vicky Kaushal will be seen donning the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the upcoming epic saga Chhaava. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.

Chhaava is touted to be a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DE4ymjdM9on/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The film is scheduled to be released on February 14.

'Dhoom Dhaam'

Another exciting project is Yami Gautam's 'Dhoom Dhaam', starring Pratik Gandhi. Directed by Rishab Seth, the film promises an "unpredictable ride".

Recently, the makers released the trailer, which offers a glimpse into the "unpredictable" chemistry between Yami and Pratik. The storyline follows newlyweds Koyal and Veer, whose seemingly perfect evening turns into a chaotic night filled with deceptive identities, surprise guests, and hilariously awkward situations.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFUho1dMyxP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the trailer, Yami is seen delivering punches and kicks, showcasing a fierce side, while Pratik appears bewildered as the events unfold. The film is produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, along with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Directed by Rishab Seth, 'Dhoom Dhaam' will be out on Netflix on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025.

'Sanki'

After 'Tadap', actor Ahan Shetty is all set to work again with producer Sajid Nadiadwala in 'Sanki' along with Pooja Hegde in the lead. The makers last year announced the release date.

Taking to social media handle X, the film's production house Nadiadwala Grandson treated fans with this exciting news and captioned the post, which read, "The Sanki's are on their way to take over the cinemas on Valentine's Day. #SajidNadiadwala's #Sanki starring #AhanShetty & @hegdepooja releasing on 14th February 2025 in cinemas near you. Directed by #AdnanAShaikh & #YasirJah Written by @rajatsaroraa."

https://x.com/NGEMovies/status/1766339435895881789

Ahan made his debut with Sajid's film 'Tadap' in 2021. The film also starred Tara Sutaria.

Written by Rajat Aroraa, and directed by debut directors Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah. 'Sanki' is set to hit theatres in February.

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'

Mudassar Aziz, who earlier helmed projects like 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', has directed 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'.

Makers of Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet starrer 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', unveiled the trailer of the film on Saturday.

The trailer depicts complete upheaval in Ankur's life, played by Arjun Kapoor, when he discovers that his ex-wife Prabhleen, played by Bhumi Pednekar, has retrograde amnesia and has lost her memory for 5-6 years.

However, Ankur has proposed to Antara, played by Rakul Preet Singh, and he is now afraid that if she finds out the truth, Ankur's life will fall apart. Arjun is shown experiencing nightmares and begs God for help.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFhs48xsMHQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Apart from Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' also stars Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and others.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' lands in the theatres on February 21.

'The Mehta Boys'

Boman Irani, the acclaimed actor and now debut director, has opened up about his journey in bringing his upcoming movie 'The Mehta Boys' to life.

'The Mehta Boys', starring Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup, delves into the strained relationship between a father and son forced to spend 48 hours together.

The film highlights the turbulent journey of their relationship, offering a nuanced portrayal of father-son dynamics.

Boman Irani received the Best Actor award at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto in October 2024.

'The Mehta Boys' will be available on Prime Video from February 7, 2025. in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and subtitles in multiple languages.

The movie is directed by Boman Irani, who has co-written it alongside Academy Award winner Alex Dinelaris and is produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar under the banner of Irani Movietone LLP in association with Chalkboard Entertainment LLP.

'Mrs' is another intriguing project set for OTT release. It is a drama film directed by Aarti Kadave. Sanya Malhotra plays the role of an Indian housewife in her upcoming film.

'Mrs' delves into the intricate life of a woman, portrayed by Sanya Malhotra, who is a trained dancer and dance teacher. After her marriage, she faces the challenges of being a wife while striving to discover her own path and voice, the statement said.

The film explores her journey of self-expression amidst societal expectations imposed on her marital life. The film is the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film "The Great Indian Kitchen" and also features Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya in pivotal roles.

Sanya starrer 'Mrs' is slated to release on the OTT platform Zee5 on February 7.

