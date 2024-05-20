LS polls: Sanjay Dutt, sister Priya Dutt cast vote in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Sanjay Dutt and Priya Dutt, children of late politician and veteran actor Sunil Dutt, stepped out to exercise their franchise on Monday in the Lok Sabha elections.

After casting his vote at his designated polling booth in the city during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls, Sanjay posed for the shutterbugs and flaunted his inked finger. He also urged all to participate in the elections and make their votes count.

"I appeal to everyone to come out and cast their votes," Sanjay said.

In April 2024, Sanjay dropped a post on social media, denying reports that he would be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it," he wrote on X.

Sanjay also urged fans not to trust social media gossip."Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now," he added.

Sunil Dutt was a Member of Parliament for the Congress party. Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt is also a politician.

Sanjay was also a Samajwadi Party candidate for the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency in 2009.

However, he withdrew his candidacy after the court declined to suspend his conviction under the Arms Act. Later, he served as a general secretary but eventually resigned and parted ways with the party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor