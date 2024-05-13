LS polls: "Show country we do care," 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli urges voters to exercise their franchise

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 : Tollywood's biggest superstars were out and about in Hyderabad on Monday as the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections got underway in Telangana, which is among the nine other states and one Union Territory where polling was held.

A few hours after 'RRR' star NTR Jr cast his vote the 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli was spotted at his designated polling booth along with his son SS Karthikeya.

The father-son duo exercised their right to vote, urging citizens to actively participate in the elections.

"Show the country that we are responsible and we do care. Please come out and vote...," Rajamouli told media after casting his vote.

Like his father, Karthikeya also requested the public to fulfil their voting duties.

"I request everyone to come and exercise your vote. It is our responsibility and we need to fulfill that...," Karthikeya said.

Earlier this morning, actor Allu Arjun also spoke with mediapersons after casting his vote.

"It's a very responsible day for us as all of us, for the citizens of this country. I know its quite hot but let's put that little effort because today is the most crucial day for next five years of our lives. Please cast your vote and vote responsibly," he said.

The 'Pushpa' star also stated that he is not politically aligned with any party."There will be a huge voter turnout, as more and more people are coming out to vote...I would like to tell, I am not politically aligned with any party. I am neutral to all parties," the actor said.

Polling began at 7 am on Monday across 17 seats in Telangana in the fourth of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. The multi-dimensional battle is taking place between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the poll body, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies.

