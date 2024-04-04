'LSD 2': Teaser of song 'Kamsin Kali' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 : On Thursday, the makers of 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' unveiled the teaser of 'Kamsin Kali' song from the film.

The track is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar and features Dhanashree.

The entire song will be out on Friday.

The film features Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee Anupam Joardar and Uorfi Javed.

Ahead of the film's teaser release, Dibakar issued a disclaimer warning audiences of shocking and bold content they can expect from the film. "If you are not an adult then do not watch the LSD 2 teaser or trailer as it is a story of teenagers and kids, but teenagers and kids cannot watch it now. If adults are coming with their families to watch the film, then talk to them first. And, if you have a family with whom talking is not possible, then do not come with your family. Come with yourself, come with friends, come with girlfriends, come with boyfriends, come with office people. But, think before coming with family members. And, please watch it with discretion," he said.

'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2' will be hitting the big screens on April 19.

