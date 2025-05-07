Luann de Lesseps reacts to Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2025 red carpet look comparisons

Washington [US], May 7 : TV personality and singer Luann de Lesseps reacted to online comparisons between her signature cabaret look and Kim Kardashian's outfit at the 2025 Met Gala.

After one fan quipped on X, May 6, "Kim paying homage to @CountessLuann was my favorite part of #MetGala last night," Luann responded to the post with several laugh-crying emojis, according to E! News.

"It's no secret I love my @philiptreacy hats," Luann wrote on her Instagram Story May 6 alongside a side-by-side comparison of herself and Kim. "After all darlings, he was the hatter for the Queen of England."

Kim Kardashian, who was styled by Jahleel Weaver and donned a black leather dress by Chrome Hearts with a matching black hat by Stephen Jones Millinery, as well as multiple Moussaieff diamond necklaces across her chest with sparkling earrings to match, has not reacted to the comparisons, according to E! News.

Instead, Kim cited musical legends Lenny Kravitz, Jimi Hendrix, and Miles Davis as her inspirations for the ensemble, which she chose in line with the Met Gala 2025 theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' theme's 'Tailored for You' dress code.

"Inspired by Lenny Kravitz, a modern dandy whose fluid, bold aesthetic, alongside icons like Jimi Hendrix and Miles Davis, pioneered distinct and culturally significant aesthetics - shaping the way men dress for generations to come," she wrote in a Instagram post. "Lenny's signature Chrome Hearts style perfectly captures the spirit of this theme - Black style, razor-sharp tailoring, and dandy tradition," she added, according to E! News.

