Luck, not skill, says Munawar on taking Sachin's wicket

Mumbai, June 19 Comedian-singer Munawar Faruqui, who is also the winner of 'Bigg Boss 17', spoke about dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in a fun match.

Munawar said it was his luck, not his skill.

Famous personalities like Munawar Faruqi, Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek Malhan graced the launch of Entertainers Premier League after the success of the Celebrity Cricket League.

When asked about dismissing Sachin Tendulkar, Munawar said, "Taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar is a huge achievement for me, but if I look around on this stage, I see people worthy and strong in their talent and achievement, even Elvish has an achievement, he took my wicket."

"See, hard work is always there, but it is a matter of luck. Taking Sachin Tendulkar's wicket has more to do with my luck than my skill. It's not like you got up in the morning and felt like I am going to clean bowled Sachin, that is not going to happen, when I dismissed him, I knew it was not because of my skill but my luck," he added.

Munawar also addressed the ongoing NEET paper-leak controversy and demanded an investigation into the irregularities in the results of NEET UG 2024.

He said: "This matter should be properly investigated. This is the demand of the students and should be of every person because we all know how much money and hard work is spent by the parents in getting an education. In the same way, students also work hard. I hope that the government works on this thing as soon as possible. As per what I have read, this matter is also being investigated."

