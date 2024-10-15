Lucky Baskhar: Look at Dulquer, Meenakshi's romantic track 'Makers of 'Lucky Bhaskar' starring Dulquer Salmaan on Tuesday unveiled the much-anticipated romantic song 'Mindathe'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : Makers of 'Lucky Bhaskar' starring Dulquer Salmaan on Tuesday unveiled the much-anticipated romantic song 'Mindathe'.

Composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the track is sung by Shweta Mohan and Yazin Niza and feature film's lead couple.

The song captures the essence of romance and chemistry between Dulquer and Meenakshi.

In 'Lucky Baskhar', Dulquer plays the role of a simple bank cashier and will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the leading lady role opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the film.

Set in the late 1980's and early 1990's, the film will chronicle the interesting, turbulent, and extra-ordinary life journey of a simple bank cashier, Lucky Baskhar.

Recently, the makers released the teaser of the film, on the occasion of Eid.

The teaser follows Baskhar's extraordinary journey into acquiring a huge fortune. A dialogue by Dulquer that resonates the most is, "A middle-class person can increase his savings by leading a miserly life and spend a huge amount if challenged."

The movie is directed by writer-director Venky Atluri. His previous film, Sir/Vaathi earned appreciation from critics and audiences.

Lucky Baskhar is all set to hit theatres on October 31.

