'Lucky Guy' trailer teases an unforgettable blend of fantasy and love with a dash of comedy

Amazon’s free video streaming service has been entertaining its viewers with a varied content library spanning multiple genres from action to rom-coms and reality titles. Adding to its repertoire, the streaming service released the trailer of its upcoming rousing fantasy drama - Lucky Guy, in partnership with Swagger Sharma Productions. The trailer gives a glimpse into the show that has a sweet taste of romance, rib tickling comedy and lots of drama. The story unfolds with the introduction of Lucky, essayed by Swagger Sharma, a boy who enters the world bearing a peculiar alignment of stars, making him the luckiest person in the world and earning him a magical necklace. However, as the saying goes, good fortune comes with a cost!

Can you picture a life where everything goes well and without difficulty for you? You win lotteries! You never get involved in any accidents. Everybody likes you and things always work out for you. Wouldn’t it be perfect? But while you enjoy these perks, you must not forget that you cannot get anything for nothing. Lucky Guy takes us through the life of Lucky, a college student who appears to have it all since birth but is faced with difficult situations when his near and dear ones turn on him. Will he give up on luck or will he take the risk of losing his loved?“At Amazon miniTV, our endeavour has always been to entertain viewers with engaging and differentiated content. Lucky Guy is a unique show which blends in shades of fantasy, romance and comedy while telling a heart-warming story”, said Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV.“It brings me great joy to collaborate with Amazon miniTV once again. This project is very close to my heart as we have tried to create yet another twisted entertaining story which will keep the audiences hooked to their seats. I hope that audiences enjoy it as much as we have enjoyed filming for this”, said Swagger Sharma, Producer and Actor.Lucky Guy is slated to be released on Amazon miniTV on 6th September