"Lucky to see him perform one last time": Anil Kapoor gets emotional after seeing Satish Kaushik's 'Kaagaz 2' trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 : Actor Anil Kapoor on Friday penned an emotional note after his close friend and late actor Satish Kaushik's trailer of 'Kaagaz 2' was unveiled.

Sharing the trailer video on his Instagram handle, Anil wrote, "This film is extra special...my very dear friend's last film...I feel lucky to see him perform one last time...Yeh sirf mudda nahi, yeh har aadmi ke emotions hai....#Kaagaz2Trailer Out Now!"

Few hours ago, makers unveiled the intriguing and impactful trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher treated fans with trailer video.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Presenting the trailer of my friend #SatishKaushik's passion project #Kaagaz2 ! Yeh sirf mudda nahi, yeh har aadmi ke emotions hai.... #Kaagaz2Trailer Out Now! #Kaagaz2 Releasing in cinemas on 1st Mar!"

The trailer showcase Satish's seeking justice for his dead daughter, and fighting a case for the ban of political rallies.

In the movie, Anant Desai can be seen playing a powerful politician, whose political rally caused the life of Satish's daughter.

Anupam Kher portraying advocate role in the film, fights Satish's case and he faces life-threatening obstacles during the legal fight.

The film highlights hardships of an ordinary individual, whose right to live is violated by protests and rallies.

On Thursday, Kher penned a heartfelt note for his friend Satish Kaushik as he unveiled the first look poster.

Kher took to Instagram and wrote, "Dearest #SATISHKAUSHIK! The trailer of your passion project and unfortunately the last project #Kaagaz2 is releasing tomorrow! I know how hard you worked to create this film. But we all will make sure that the brilliance of this film reaches the world! Love you always!"

The film is produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain through Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP and Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

The film is slated to be released in cinemas on March 1.

Meanwhile, Anil is currently basking in the success of Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'.

The film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

'Fighter' was released in theatres on January 25.

