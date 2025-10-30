Luke Bryan addresses "misinformation" about sister Kelly's death nearly two decades later

Washington DC [US], October 30 : Singer and songwriter Luke Bryan has opened up about the long-standing "misinformation" surrounding the sudden death of his sister, Kelly Bryan Cheshire, nearly two decades after her passing, according to E! News.

During an appearance on the 'All There Is' podcast with Anderson Cooper, the "Country Girl" singer shared rare insight into the difficult time, including what led to his sister's untimely passing.

"I never really explained what happened to my sister, there's some misinformation out there on the internet and I think some people wonder what happened and they think that we've tried to cover it up," said Luke, adding, "There is a very, very small percentage of people who die for no reasonand it's called sudden death syndrome and that's essentially what they described my sister's death as."

Recalling the tragic moment, Bryan shared that Kelly was "in her home doing her laundry and it was like somebody turned the switch off on her." He described the loss as "tragic beyond words," noting that her autopsy was inconclusive.

"She was everything in our life," Bryan said, remembering his sister as "the best mother you could ever dream of." Kelly left behind three childrenJordan, Kris, and Tildenwho were 12, 9, and 5 at the time.

Bryan, who had already endured the death of his older brother Chris in a car accident in 1996, said losing Kelly felt "so different." "My brother, you can conceptualise a car accident," he explained, "but you can't really conceptualise someone that was healthy as a horse and she's just gone."

The loss was especially difficult, witnessing his nieces and nephews lose their mother at a young age. As he put it, "I could not understand how these kids were going to go through their life without the best mother on the planet," according to E! News.

Despite that hardship, the American Idol judge admitted that his own loss was partially alleviated by having his sister's kids around.

"I can see her in them," he added. "I can see mannerisms in them. I can see so many tangible things in my nieces that are my sister," according to E! News.

In 2014, however, Luke and his family experienced what he called another "unbelievable scenario" when Kelly's widower Ben Lee Cheshire suddenly died of a heart attack in 2014 at 46.

"At this point in life, you're like, 'What's going on here, God? What have we done to have this happen?'" Luke explained. "It just hit me like a ton of bricks," according to E! News.

Following that tragedy, Luke and his wife Caroline Boyerwho share Thomas, 17, and Tatum, 15officially adopted Luke's nephew Til, and became parental figures for his nieces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor