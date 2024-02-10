Luke Combs pens touching note for Tracy Chapman following Grammys

Los Angeles [US], February 10 : Luke Combs paid tribute to Tracy Chapman as they shared the stage at the 66th Grammy Awards.

On Friday, the country artist reflected on Sunday's hectic awards event and his poignant duet of 'Fast Car' with the singer-songwriter via Instagram.

He wrote, "What an unreal Grammy week to say the least. There were so many laughs, tears, hugs, and cheers that it almost doesn't seem real. From the hotel hangs and rehearsals, to the dinners and post show pizza, the vibes were HIGH."

"I want to thank my whole team for working tirelessly to make this happen and my wife for always being by my side, I love you. When it comes to the performance it's still hard to process how amazing it really was to be up there on that stage. No doubt a defining moment of my career."

In addition to praising Chapman, Combs praised his team "for working tirelessly to make this happen" and his wife, Nicole, "for always being by [his] side."

"Tracy, I want to send my sincerest thanks to you for allowing me to be a part of your moment. Thank you for the impact you have had on my musical journey, and the musical journeys of countless other singers, songwriters, musicians, and fans alike. I hope you felt how much you meant to the world that night. We were all in awe of you up there and I was just the guy lucky enough to have the best seat in the house," he concluded.

The post featured two photographs of the 33-year-old Grammy nominee with Chapman.

In the first picture, the two smiling widely on the night of their performance.

The second photo showcased the musicians embracing on stage after finishing their duet.

Chapman reposted Luke's post on X.

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, they sang a duet of Chapman's 1989 hit song.

Luke had previously heard Chapman's original rendition of 'Fast Car.'

He described the hit as his favourite song before I even knew what a favourite song was.

The two musicians finally met in person on January 31 at SIR studio in Los Angeles, three months after they first spoke on the phone.

