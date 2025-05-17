Luke Evans joins cast of action thriller 'Traction'

Washington [US], May 17 : Actors Luke Evans and Noomi Rapace are coming together for the action thriller 'Traction', from writer and director Lorraine Darrow.

Evans and Rapace earlier starred in the 2019 film 'Angel of Mine'. Evans has worked in films like 'Beauty and the Beast', 'Nine Perfect Strangers', and 'Weekend in Taipei'.

On the other hand, Rapace is best known for Close, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Traction' will see Rapace play Kate, a former U.S. soldier leading a humanitarian mission in war-torn Chechnya. The assignment takes a perilous turn, and Kate is forced to take on a cynical American war photographer, played by Evans, and a schoolteacher and her injured student as the group must evade both Russian forces and guerrilla fighters, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The shooting for 'Traction' will start in Spain in August.

'Traction' is produced by CrossDay Productions' Janette Day, Dennis Davidson via his Elizabeth Bay Production banner and Simon Moseley, as per the outlet.

In Kim Farrant's psychological thriller 'Angel of Mine', Rapace played an emotionally troubled woman who becomes convinced that a neighbour's young daughter is her child she thought was dead.

She becomes involved in a bitter custody battle with her ex-husband (Luke Evans). The psychological thriller was a remake of the 2008 French film L'empreinte de L'Ange, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor