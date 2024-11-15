Luke Newton shares secrets behind his 'Bridgerton' transformation: "I wanted to embody Colin as a man"

Washington [US], November 15 : Luke Newton, who portrays the charming Colin Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton', is giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes of his physical transformation for the third season of the hit Netflix series.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Newton shared how he approached his role as the leading man and what inspired his character's new, more muscular look.

As Colin Bridgerton embarks on a journey to find lasting love with his longtime friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), Newton knows he has to embody the evolution of his character, both emotionally and physically.

"Colin had changed and become a man," Newton explained, adding, "I wanted to embody that physically."

To achieve this transformation, Newton focused on building a stronger, more muscular physique.

But it wasn't just about hitting the gym. The actor also drew inspiration from his onscreen brother, Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey), especially when it came to grooming. "We were very, very proud of those," Newton said, referring to the distinctive sideburns he sported for the season.

"It took us hours to really work those out, work out the exact shape, the line that we wanted," he added.

Newton admired how Bailey's character in the previous season had groomed sideburns that felt meticulously shaped and mature. He wanted to replicate that look to help solidify his character's transition into manhood.

However, Newton admits that those stylish sideburns didn't always fit into his everyday life.

"The only thing is in normal life, it didn't really go with anything," he quipped during the interview with People magazine, adding, "If I'm in the coffee shop on a Sunday morning, you can kind of spot a Bridgerton from a mile away if you see those sideys!"

Aside from the physical changes, Newton also discussed the emotional weight of playing Colin in the third season, particularly during a pivotal scene where Colin learns that Penelope is the secret identity of Lady Whistledown, the infamous gossip columnist.

Newton had no idea this revelation was coming in the storyline, and when he read the script, he immediately understood how deeply it would affect his character.

"I knew that it was the thing that would crush him the most. Out of anyone in the whole world of 'Bridgerton', he is the one that will be most hurt by this," he said.

The scene, which was shot in various emotional tones, proved to be one of the most difficult moments for Newton to portray.

"I remember just bawling my eyes out," he recalled, adding, "Initially, it was meant to be quite harsh and angry. And then with the history of these roles that we kind of sat in for all these years, it just felt really emotional."

While filming this heart-wrenching moment, Newton was grateful to have Nicola Coughlan by his side to help bring their characters' friends-to-lovers storyline to life.

"It was natural," Newton said, reflecting on the chemistry they shared. "We didn't have to do anything to ignite that. It was kind of like these characters had got there over a long period of time."

Coughlan, who plays Penelope, added, "We just went for it," during the interview with People magazine.

For both actors, the dynamic between Colin and Penelope was enhanced by their real-life friendship.

"It felt like a real safe space to explore these scenes and find new and interesting ways," Newton explained.

He emphasized that the show's steamy love scenes were an essential part of Colin and Penelope's romance, but they also wanted to capture the humour and emotional depth of their relationship.

"We wanted to really encapsulate the Colin and Pen love story their humour, and all these different genres their relationship showcases," Newton concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor