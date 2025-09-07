Lunar Eclipse 2025 marks "good time for charity", astrologer suggests

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 7 : Millions of people across the globe are expected to witness a total lunar eclipse on Sunday, turning the Moon blood red. The celestial event is likely to take place overnight on September 7 and 8, offering a rare and mesmerising spectacle.

As skywatchers in India will also have the opportunity to see the Moon transform into a red orb, changes are already being made to religious activities. A Ganga Aarti was also performed in Varanasi ahead of the eclipse.

Speaking to ANI, Pandit Purushottam Gaud, Astrologer, shared that the blood moon will be visible across the country on Sunday.

Revealing that the lunar eclipse will also mark the beginning of the 'Shraddha Paksha', a ritual performed to honour the deceased souls of ancestors, Pandit Purushottam Gaud stated that it is a good time for charity.

"This is the biggest eclipse of this year. Today is going to be the last full lunar eclipse of this year. This eclipse will be visible in many countries of the world, including India. It is being considered special from both an astrology and an astronomy point of view. According to the Panchang, the lunar eclipse will start at 9:58 pm. Its middle period will be from 11:41 pm to 1:27 pm. In this way, this eclipse will last for about 3 hours and 28 minutes in total. The 'Sutak' period has started from 12:58 pm," he said.

This is the second Lunar Eclipse of 2025. The first one took place in March this year.

Space Scientist Dr Suvendu Patnaik announced that the next total lunar eclipse will be on March 3 2026 and the current eclipse can be seen through naked eye through out India in case there is a "cloudless sky"

"We can see the lunar eclipse with the naked eye. It will start around 9.37 pm... Around 11 pm the shadow will totally cover the moon's surface, and the moon will turn completely red... It will remain so till 12.22 pm... The next total lunar eclipse will be on 3 March 2026... The current eclipse is a long duration eclipse which can be seen through naked eye throughout India if there is a cloudless sky..." Space Scientist Dr Suvendu Patnaik told ANI.

Earlier, Senior Planetarium Engineer at Nehru Planetarium, OP Gupta, also reacted to the total Lunar Eclipse that will take place today and said that the eclipse will peak at 11:48 pm today and will last for 48 minutes. He also added that the eclipse will be seen in India, Pakistan, and China today.

Senior Planetarium Engineer at Nehru Planetarium, OP Gupta, while talking to ANI, said, "The eclipse will peak at 11.48 pm and last for 48 minutes. People can watch it easily. It will not harm the eyes...You can even eat and drink during it."

He further added, "... This eclipse cannot only be seen in India but also in Pakistan and China. In Delhi, the penumbral phase (initial phase) will start at 8.58 pm. The partial eclipse will begin at around 9.57 pm... It will peak at around 11.48 pm. Its duration will be a little more than 48 minutes. The complete lunar eclipse will end at 12:22 PM."

Gupta also cleared the misconception regarding the lunar eclipse and added, "People can watch it easily. There will be no harm to the eyes. There is nothing to fear. There is no need to take precautions. You can even eat and drink during it. There has been a misconception for many years that food spoils during an eclipse. Nothing of the sort happens..."This is the second lunar eclipse of 2025, which will produce a blood moon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor