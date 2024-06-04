Lupita Nyong'o informed all about her split to avoid telling people 'one at a time'

Los Angeles, June 4 Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o shared that she chose to publicly announce her split from her beau, Selema Masekela, to avoid telling people about the break-up "one at a time".

The couple, who had been together since 2022, announced their breakup on Instagram ten months into their relationship.

Talking about why she decided to take to social media to share the news in October, Nyong’o told Glamour magazine: “Honestly, the thought of having to update people one at a time was going to be harrowing."

"I had made the choice to share the relationship with the world, and I wanted to make the choice to share the end of it with the world. I knew that announcing it or sharing it with the world would mean there would be a reverb, and I would have to deal with the onset of that," she said.

"There is a time to be open, and there's a time not to be, and I chose that time to be open."

The actress asserted that she intends to be a lot more secretive about her private life in the future, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Nyong’o added: "I'm very happy with what I did, and I don’t want to do it anymore. I don’t want to share that part of myself anymore."

