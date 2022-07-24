Lupita Nyong'o jokes that fans can call her 'ant-woman', here's why

Los Angeles, July 24 A Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has joked that her fans can call her 'ant-woman' after she eats the insect for the first time.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 'Black Panther' star tries eating ants for the very first time, reports people.com.

"It's ants," the Oscar-winner says in the clip, showing her food to the camera.

"It's really good, it's not even crunchy or anything."

Nyong'o captioned the post, "You can call me Ant-Woman!!" adding the hashtags, '#Marvel', '#Ants' and '#Foodie'.

In the comments, her US co-star Winston Duke poked fun at her culinary adventure, writing, "What is u doin baybeh.. what you eating ants fohhh?!!" Duke, 35, continued, "This is ant-agonizing me.. I'm feeling antsy.. what would yo aunt say.. my antena is going crazyyy."

Nyong'o's ant tasting took place at an Audi-sponsored event in Los Angeles earlier this week, which featured food from the Copenhagen-based restaurant Noma. "An event to celebrate sustainability, and the food and company was absolutely divine. What a wonderful evening!," she wrote in the caption of a post about the event.

In the video, the actress is seen wearing a pink one-shoulder jumpsuit while holding a glass of bubbly.

It is not the first time, Nyong'o has let her fans into unexpected adventures.

