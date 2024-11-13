Lupita Nyong’o onboards Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie

Los Angeles, Nov 13 Actress Lupita Nyong’o has joined the ensemble cast of ce filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s next film.

The film also stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway, and is shrouded in secrecy, reports ‘Variety’.

The film is set to release in theatres on July 17, 2026. Universal had no comment about Nyong’o’s casting. The upcoming feature is expected to start shooting in early 2025. Plot details as well as the genre haven’t been confirmed.

As per ‘Variety’, Nolan is writing and directing the movie for Universal Pictures, the studio behind the filmmaker’s best picture-winning historical epic ‘Oppenheimer’.

Nolan was awarded the first directing Oscar of his career for ‘Oppenheimer’, a three-hour, R-rated period piece about the creation of the atomic bomb. In addition to awards glory (the film won seven Academy Awards in total), ‘Oppenheimer’ became a box office juggernaut with $975 million globally. Nolan’s other blockbusters include ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, ‘Inception’ and ‘Dunkirk’.

Lupita Nyong’o is an Oscar winner, and is known for ‘12 Years a Slave’. This marks her first project with Nolan, but she’s recently collaborated with Universal on this fall’s unexpected box office triumph ‘The Wild Robot’, an animated adventure in which she voices the main character.

The 41-year-old actor’s expansive resume includes Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ and the sequel ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Jordan Peele’s horror thriller ‘Us’ and the post-apocalyptic sci-fi prequel ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’. The actress also scored a Tony nomination for the 2009 Broadway play ‘Eclipsed’, written by her future ‘Black Panther’ co-star Danai Gurira.

