Lyrical to empowering, messages from stars light up Women's Day

Mumbai, March 8 A galaxy of actresses, some of whom are better-known for being reality TV stars, have extended their greetings to fans and followers on the occasion of International Women's Day.

These stars who sought to "inspire and empower" were Tejasswi Prakash, Mouni Roy, Gauahar Khan, Surveen Chawla and Pavitra Punia.

Taking to Instagram, 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi shared a string of pictures where she can be seen wearing a green backless dress and flaunting her curves. She went all glammed up with the makeup and tied her hair in a ponytail.

The post's captioned waxes lyrical. It reads: "Woman I am, Bleed I do, Scars I bear, Tolerance I need, Voice I have, Brave I feel, Strong I stand, Love I share, Life I create, Woman I am - Vasiliki."

Mouni of 'Naagin' fame, who appears in the web series 'Showtime', shared pictures from her dance performance at some event on Thursday night.

The pictures show the diva wearing a white and golden Anarkali suit and a red lehenga, giving a classical dance performance. Her caption reads: "Last night doing what I love doing the most ... Happy Mahashivratri & Women's Day ... Om Namah Shivay #stagelove".

After completing her duties as host of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11', Gauahar was celebrating International Women's Day. She shared a montage video that showed her looking resplendant in a white and golden outfit.

Her message for the day matched her outfit: "Golden hour! Happy Women's Day. Be gold for yourself!"

Pavitra, who was last seen on 'Bigg Boss 14', shared some pretty pictures of her wearing a sleeveless orange tulle dress. She accessorised it with a black belt.

The caption for the pictures read: "This 'woman' the other day ... Our day today pretty ladies ya all out there on my feed and on this beautiful living universe, Love Love Love".

Surveen, known for her roles in 'Kahin To Hoga', 'Rana Naidu' and 'Sacred Games' shared her sun-kissed pictures wearing a white dress with a deep neckline.

The post is captioned: "I see Daylight! I see me! And I see each one of you beautiful women around me! Do you see you? #happywomensday".

