Lyrical video of 'MuDhaLaLi' from Karthi-starrer ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’ released!

Chennai, Dec 2 The makers of director Nalan Kumarasamy’s upcoming film 'Vaa Vaathiyaar’, featuring actors Karthi and Krithi Shetty in the lead, on Tuesday released the lyrical video of the track 'MuDhaLaLi' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Set to tune by Santhosh Narayanan, the song has lyrics by Durai and has been rendered by Santhosh Narayanan and Sublahshini. The song, which has been filmed on Karthi, has a retro feel to it.

Studio Green, the production house producing the film, shared the link to the lyrical video on its X timeline and wrote, "#MuDhaLaLi is Here. Lyric Video Out Now. #VaaVaathiyaar, In Cinemas December 12! See you in theatres... #VaaVaathiyaarOnDec12 #VaathiyaarVaraar. A #NalanKumarasamy Entertainer. A @Music_Santhosh Musical."

Apart from Karthi and Krithi Shetty, the film will also feature a host of actors including, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anand Raj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, G M Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, P L Thenappan, Vidhya Borgia, Nivas Adthitan and Madhur Mittal.

Interestingly, Karthi plays a police officer in the film with Karunakaran being his subordinate. A teaser that was released by the film’s makers showed Karthi in an avatar never seen before. In the teaser, Karthi is seen alighting from a police patrol vehicle to join a bunch of dancers enjoying themselves to a rhythmic beat on the street. The teaser gives away the fact that the film will be a proper commercial entertainer that will be high on humour, romance and action.

Cinematography for the film is by George C Williams while editing has been taken care of by Vetre Krishnan. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Anal Arasu and choreography is by Sandy and Sharief.

Lyrics for the songs have been penned by Vivek, Kelithee and Muthamil and costumes have been designed by Poornima Ramaswamy, Aegan Ekambaram and Pallavi Singh.

Interestingly, the film has three co-directors in Rams Murugan, Navakanth Rajkumaar and Sundar Venkat.

