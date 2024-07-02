Lyrical video of Nani's 'Garam Garam' song from 'Surya's Saturday' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : After releasing the 'Garam Garam' track in Telugu, the makers of Nani's upcoming action spectacle 'Surya's Saturday' have unveiled the full official song in Hindi.

Lyrics have been penned by Siddhant Kaushal while the music is composed by Jakes Bejoy. Vivek Hariharan has given his vocals.

The film also stars Priyanka Mohan as the female lead. Produced by DVV Entertainment, renowned for producing the global blockbuster RRR, the film is set to release on August 29, 2024, with Jakes Bejoy as the music director.

Officially titled 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram', the film is an action drama directed by Vivek Athreya. The film will be available in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Nani was last seen in Shouryuv's directorial, 'Hi Nanna', opposite Mrunal Thakur. The Telugu flick garnered enormous appreciation from both critics and cinephiles. 'Hi Nanna' is available on Netflix in Telugu, along with Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam-dubbed versions.

