Lyrical video of romantic number 'Andhamaina Figaru Nuvvaa' from Naga Shaurya’s 'Bad Boy Karthik' released

Hyderabad, Oct 27 The makers of director Ram Desina's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Bad Boy Karthik', featuring Telugu star Naga Shaurya in the lead, on Monday released the lyrical video of the film's fourth single 'Andhamaina Figaru Nuvvaa'.

Sri Vaishnavi Films, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the link to the single. It wrote, "Here's #BadBoyKarthik in his teasy love mood. Fourth Single #AndhamainaFigaruNuvvaa Lyrical Video Out Now. A @Jharrisjayaraj Musical. @IamNagashaurya @Viidhi28_ @vennelakishore @kk_lyricist @ImSridharSena #PriyaJerson @thondankani @Sri4279."

The song, which has been set to tune by Harris Jayaraj, has been rendered by singers Sridhar Sena and Priya Jerson. Lyrics for the song have been penned by lyricist Krishna Kanth.

Expectations from the commercial action entertainer have been steadily growing ever since the makers released a teaser.

Vaishnavi Films, while releasing the teaser on its X timeline, had said, "Action meets entertainment as #BadBoyKarthik storms in with a powerful purpose. #BadBoyKarthikTeaser Out Now.In Cinemas Soon! A @Jharrisjayaraj Musical."

The teaser released gave one the impression that Naga Shaurya plays a rugged, aggressive, and stylish character in this film. Packed with intense action sequences and high-octane moments, it showed him in a massy character. Apart from Shaurya, the teaser also unveiled key cast members such as Vidhi, Samuthirakani, Naresh VK, Saikumar, Mime Gopi, Sridevi Vijaykumar, Vennela Kishore, and Brahmaji, hinting at a blend of intense drama and rib-tickling comedy.

The teaser gave the impression that director Raam Desina had crafted a commercial entertainer tailored for the masses, laced with style and energy. The up and coming action entertainer is being produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi under the banner of Sri Vaishnavi Films.

Vidhi plays the female lead opposite Naga Shaurya in this film in which Tamil actor Samuthirakani plays a character called Varadha Reddy.

The film boasts a quality technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Rasool Ellore. Interestingly, music director Harris Jayaraj will be making a return to Telugu cinema with this film, which has Ramanjaneyulu as its art director. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor for the film which will feature fight sequences choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Prithvi.

Dances for the film have been choreographed by Raju Sundaram, the brother of Prabhu Deva, Shobi Master, Vijay Polanki and Sirish. Lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Chandra Bose, Ramajogayya Sastry, Kasarla Shyam and Krishnakanth.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor