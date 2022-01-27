Lyrical video of 'Thozhi' from Dulquer-starrer 'Hey Sinamika' released

Chennai, Jan 27 A number of celebrities from the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries on Thursday released the much-awaited lyrical video of 'Thozhi', a romantic melodious number from choreographer-turned-director Brinda Master's upcoming debut film, 'Hey Sinamika'. Its star cast features Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Haidari.

The song, which has lyrics by Madan Karky, has been sung by Pradeep Kumar. Music for the mellifluous number has been scored by Govind Vasantha.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi and actress Rashmika Mandanna released the song on Twitter, Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban flagged off the single on Instagram.

Boban wrote: "So happy and excited to launch the musical single by Govind Vasantha from 'Hey Sinamika'. With our cool dude Dq boy on board along with Kajal Agarwal and Aditi Rao. And eagerly waiting for the directorial venture of my very dearest BRINDA Master!"

He added: "Fascinating melody 'Thozhi' is out! Magical work from the enthralling combo of Govind Vasantha and Madhan Karky."

Interestingly, the song was the first number that Vasantha composed for the film on Valentine's Day last year, almost six months before the principal shoot of the film began. A special song indeed, it is about the joy of having discovered your soulmate, yet experiencing the agony of being unable to define the exact nature of this unique relationship.

Talking about the song, Brinda Master said: "While 'Achamillai' was an upbeat dance number, 'Thozhi' will take you into an emotional and reflective mood. This song is a beautiful rendition which will surely make listeners reminisce about their own relationships."

He added: Dulquer and Kajal have done a fantastic job. I am sure audiences will connect with this heartfelt tribute to love and friendship."

Govind Vasantha, the music composer, said: "'Thozhi' is one of my most favourite compositions of not only this film, but of my career. When I met Brinda Master, about six months before the shoot, she casually said she wanted a melodious song.

"When I started composing the song, I added a rain effect element in the beginning of it just to give it a romantic feel. I was so happy that Brinda Master retained the rain effect in the song and created the scene according to it."

Commenting on the singer, Pradeep Kumar, Vasantha said: "He has sung this song beautifully. There is a natural flow to his voice in this song, almost like water flowing smoothly."

Delving deeper into the song, Vasantha noted that 'Thozhi', a lyrical romantic number, was recorded on Valentine's Day, but the choice of the recording day was not planned.

"We recorded on February 14 only because Pradeep was available on that day," Vasantha clarified. "It was only after recording the song that we realised it was Valentine's Day."

He added: "The music who had recorded the string sessions for this song were so impressed with the tune they had recorded that they kept on listening to the song in the studio."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor