Lyrical video of ‘Yakshiye Chiri’ from Malayalam cinema’s first musical horror comedy 'Karakkam' released

Chennai, Dec 22 The makers of director Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian's 'Karakkam', featuring actors Sreenath Bhasi and Femina George in the lead, have now released the lyrical video of the film’s first song, ‘Yakshiye Chiri’, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The number is a delightfully twisted invitation into the film’s quirky horror-comedy world.

Produced by Krown Stars Entertainment, 'Karakkam' thrives on walking the fine line between laughter and horror, making it Malayalam cinema’s first musical horror comedy.

'Yakshiye Chiri' captures that balance of horror and fun effortlessly. Set against a night-time backdrop, the song unfolds with mischievous energy, playful rhythms, and moments of spooky, ghostly laughter that turn the eerie into something oddly fun.

It’s unsettling, amusing, and thoroughly entertaining as exactly the tone the film promises.

Adding significant weight to the film’s identity is Sam CS, one of the most popular and distinctive music composers in the industry today.

He has not only composed the song but also lent his voice for the track. And that elevates Yakshiye Chiri, making it a strong musical statement rather than just a track.

Speaking about the song, Sam CS said, "'Karakkam' has been an exciting project for me. It’s a fun musical horror comedy that gave me the space to explore a wide range of moods and styles through its music. While every song in the album was crafted with a lot of care, 'Yakshiye Chiri' holds a special place for me. I’m thrilled to finally share the song with the audience and look forward to them experiencing its energy and spirit.”

The lyrics, written by Muhsin Parari, bring a playful edge that blends with the film’s offbeat narrative, enhancing the song’s mischievous tone and recall value.

Further strengthening the film’s musical presence is the association with T-Series as the official music partner.

Directed by Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian, Karakkam positions itself as a fun-creepy cinematic experience, and 'Yakshiye Chiri' serves as the perfect musical entry point into this strange and entertaining world. 'Karakkam' features Sreenath Bhasi, Femina George, Shaun Romy, Sidharth Bharathan, among prominent actors from the industry.

