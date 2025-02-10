Lyricist Manoj Muntashir slams Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina for vulgar comedy

Mumbai, Feb 10 Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has strongly criticized influencers Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina for their involvement in what he described as "vulgar comedy."

Muntashir took to his X handle to express his disapproval of their content, calling out the inappropriate humor and urging creators to be more mindful of the impact their material has on audiences.

Recently, YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer appeared on comedian Samay Raina's "India's Got Latent" show, where he asked an inappropriate question to a contestant. Sharing a video from the show, Manoj tweeted, “This is the level of comedy that has lowered the level of humanity. Viruses more dangerous than Covid have entered our mobile phones. These vampires, these perverts, have taken a pledge to make our coming generation devoid of values.”

The lyricist continued, “This is an alarm for parents. Wake up, or you will witness the destruction of your children and your great nation with your own eyes. @MIB_India Immediate action should be taken against all the gentlemen in this panel. If you just stop after reading this post and do not raise your voice, you will be responsible for your own downfall.”

Allahbadia asked the contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

Lyricist Neelesh Misra also criticized the "perverted creators" who, he claimed, were influencing and shaping "our country's creative economy."

A video of Ranveer's remarks quickly went viral on social media, with many users criticizing him. The show also featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija.

This is not the first time Raina's YouTube reality show “India's Got Latent” has made headlines. Last week, a case was reportedly filed against a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh over her controversial remark about dog meat.

