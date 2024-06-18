M. M. Keeravani opens up on his song ‘Tuu’ for Ajay Devgn-led 'Auron Mein Kitna Dum Tha'

Mumbai, June 18 The Oscar-winning music composer M. M. Keeravani has said that the song ‘Tuu’ showcases a rainbow of romance.

The song, featured in the upcoming movie 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, was released on Tuesday and has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Javed Ali.

The song portrays the innocence of young romance and the longing to meet after a long period. It transitions from the visuals of a young couple portrayed by Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar to Ajay Devgn and Tabu as time progresses. Sonically, the track incorporates many traditional elements along with festive chants and the influence of Brij Bhasha in the poetry.

Talking about the song, M. M. Keeravani said: "Adrenaline rush followed by composed calmness, festive chants followed by admiration of the lover, and an anticipated climax followed by a determined statement, the three verses of this love song display the rainbow of romance in the air - conceived by passionate movie maker Neeraj Pandey.”

He further mentioned that it took him more than two years to fine-tune the album of four songs for ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’.

‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ is a love story that chronicles the life of Krishna and Vasudha as their relationship faces a lot of hardship, and eventually, they separate as Krishna is sentenced to life imprisonment after committing multiple murders. After 22 years, Krishna is granted pardon and released from jail, and his final meeting with Vasudha forms the crux of the movie.

Neeraj Pandey shared: “It’s said that there are seven stages of love. ‘Tuu’ is a song that captures the essence of all of these seven in a duration of four minutes and 11 seconds. It’s a song about love, and there was a lot of labour involved too. A big shoutout to my partners in crime, composer Kreem saab and lyricist Manoj. Another big shoutout to my singers, Sukhwinder and Javed. And my sincere thanks to the chorus and all the musicians involved. Enjoy as ‘Tuu’ is for all of you."

Presented by NH Studioz, a Friday Filmworks Production, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia.

The film is set for a theatrical release on July 5.

