MA icon Sunny Pang to make Indian film debut opposite Anshuman Jha in 'Lakadbaggha 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : International action cinema gets a thrilling new crossover as martial arts maestro Sunny Pang is set to debut in Indian cinema with the upcoming film 'Lakadbaggha 2 - The Monkey Business'.

The sequel, which continues the gritty narrative of a vigilante animal lover, stars Pang alongside Indian actor Anshuman Jha, who reprises his role from the original.

Following his memorable showdown with Tom Hardy in the recent action feature 'Havoc', Pang joins the Indian film industry with much anticipation.

For 'Lakadbaggha 2', Pang and Anshuman Jha trained in Bangkok with the action choreography team led by Kecha Kamphakdee and Jaika Stunts.

The film is currently being shot in Kolkata and West Java, Indonesia.

Actor Anshuman Jha, speaking about his co-star, shared, "I loved Sunny Sir's work in Headshot. It was a dream to work with him, let alone match him in a fight. Sunny Pang brings with him a legacy of real, visceral action. Having him in Lakadbaggha 2 is not just a casting win, it's a statement," in a press note.

For Pang, the experience marks more than just a career milestone. "This is my first time working on an Indian film, and the level of respect and passion I've experienced here has been incredible," said the actor.

"Lakadbaggha 2 isn't just another action film, it's a story with soul, a fight with purpose. At its core, it champions animal rights, and that mission gives every punch, every kick, a deeper meaning," he added.

He further noted the intensity of the production process and said, "Our training in Bangkok to shoot in Indonesia, it's been an intense, unforgettable journey for me. And I'm truly honoured to contribute to this animal lover vigilante universe. One thing's for sure, we're holding nothing back."

