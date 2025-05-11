"Maa ka naya suit..maa ka dance..": Anupam Kher gives special gift to his mother, drops adorable video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : Legendary actor Anupam Kher celebrated Mother's Day by sharing an adorable video in which he can be seen giving a special gift to his mother Dulari.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted the video and wrote in the caption, "Maa..maa ka special din..maa ka naya suit..maa ka dance..aur kher kher mein.."

In his earlier post, he shared a picture of his mother and added classic S.D. Burman song 'Meri Duniya Hai Maa' in the background.

"Happy Mother's Day to all of you! Wishing #MothersDay to ALL! #DulariRocks," Kher wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, in another post, he expressed his love for the country.

He wrote in the caption, "Country is the only one that can make you feel strong! " Just like that! My mind was a little heavy, so I thought I should talk to you people from my heart. And didn't realize the video got longer! If you like it then watch it completely! If you like it more then share it too! Jai Hind!"

Talking about Kher's work front, there is a lot of buzz around hius directorial project, 'Tanvi The Great'. In a latest update, 'The Bihar Chapter' actor Karan Tacker is all set to be a part of Anupam Kher's directorial Tanvi The Great.This marks Tacker's debut on the big screen after years of working in television and on streaming platforms.

Kher released the film's poster on Tacker's birthday. The poster shows him as Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army soldier.Along with the poster, Kher added a caption praising Tacker's performance: "ACTORS of TANVI THE GREAT: Happy Birthday Karan! When I watched #NeerajPandey's 'Special Ops', I was deeply impressed by the presence and performance of #KaranTacker. #Khaki The Bihar Chapter was equally impressive! Karan has this unique ability to make his performances look effortless while still carrying the weight of a seasoned actor. The role he plays in #TanviTheGreat had these requirements! He carries the Indian Army uniform and the responsibilities that come along with it with finesse, dignity, and majestic grace. You will love him in TTG! Thank you, Karan, for your love, dedication, and BRILLIANCE! Happy Birthday once again, my friend. Jai Ho and Jai Hind! "

Tanvi The Great also stars Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen and features sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire.The film is also set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, within the Marche du Film.

With music composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC.The release date for Tanvi The Great is yet to be announced.

