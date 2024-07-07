'Maa started crying...": Sonakshi Sinha shares emotional moments from her wedding day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Sunday shared some heartwarming pictures from her wedding day with actor Zaheer Iqbal.

The monochrome pictures showcased the emotional moments spent between Sonakshi and her mother Poonam Sinha and father, Shatrughan Sinha.

In the caption, she shared how her mother was in tears when she realised that her daughter would be moving out of the house after the marriage.

"At the wedding, Maa started crying when it hit her I would be moving out of the house, I told her Maa, don't worry... Juhu to Bandra only 25 mins," she wrote.

She added, "Missing them a little extra today, so I'm telling myself the same thing. Hope there's Sunday Sindhi curry made at home...See you soon... zoom zoom zoom."

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been together for seven years, sealed their love in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The couple recently shared glimpses of their wedding on social media, marking June 23 as a day etched in their hearts forever.

Sonakshi expressed her joy in a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their journey of love and togetherness."On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer23.06.2024," Sonakshi wrote announcing her marriage to Zaheer.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnising their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in 'Kakuda', which is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and will be out on ZEE5 on July 12. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

