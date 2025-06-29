Maahi reveals how dad Shaan made 'Jaan Se Zyada' extremely special for him

Mumbai, June 29 "Jaan Se Zyada", the latest single of Maahi, son of singer Shaan is extremely special to him as it is his primary track featuring his parents.

Aside from Maahi and his parents, the video of "Jaan Se Zyada" further has Aadhya Anand.

Speaking to IANS during an exclusive conversation, Maahi said, "This song is extremely special to me because this is my first song with so much emotion and vulnerability. What makes this song extra special is the fact that it is my first song featuring my parents. Because of this, I think I will keep watching this video throughout my life."

Shedding some more light on the melodious number, Maahi added, "This song has been written by the legendary Rashmi Virag and I think the poetry in the song is very special - something that will connect with you naturally and because of that, there is also a personal touch in the song.

Dropping the track on social media, Maahi wrote the caption, "The wait’s finally over and this one’s Jaan Se Zyada beautiful!"

With lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag, the score for "Jaan Se Zyada" has been provided by the composer duo Zain-Sam.

Maahi further talked about how he deals with comparison with his father Shaan.

When asked "If it was a conscious decision to make this song different from Shaan sir's songs", he said, "The song is very nice and naturally I ended up adding my own style to it, because of which it felt a little different. But I am sure if dad would have sung it, it would have sounded incredibly gorgeous and in the signature Shaan style that we are used to."

Sharing if he ever felt the pressure, Maahi stated, "Dad does not put a lot of pressure on me himself. But there is an element of carrying forward the legacy, and I think there is a little pressure because of it. However, I feel a little pressure is important as it helps you work a little harder."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor