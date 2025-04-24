Maalavika Manoj exposes the allure of dangerous cults for youth in new single ‘Dr Dust’

Mumbai, April 24 Singer Maalavika Manoj is back with her much-anticipated new single, “Dr. Dust.” With this powerful track, she exposes the dangers and allure of dangerous cults, particularly how they prey on vulnerable young minds.

The song tackles a pressing issue while showcasing Maalavika's unique voice and perspective. Talking about her new single, Maalavika shared, “With Dr. Dust, I’m exploring a space that feels new, both in sound and the narrative that I am trying to put forward. The idea came about from watching and reading lots of material relating to cults, and the more I sat on it, the more I was intrigued by this world where people, especially the young generation, fall prey to these luring cult spaces. It also brings up more relatable questions about controlling relationships in our everyday lives. It is concerning but real, and I felt the need to say something about it. To make it more fun, I even included some of the fans in the video. I really hope that it finds its people like my previous work has!”

“Dr. Dust” explores the theme of manipulation disguised as care. The song begins with a soothing, lullaby-like melody, gradually building an unsettling tension as it reaches its peak. While it shares a similar introspective and laid-back vibe to her previous singles, “Mango Showers” and “Age of Limbo”, it carries a deeper, more contemplative tone, drawing listeners into its emotional complexity.

Directed by Hitaali Dharamshi, the music video stars Maalavika as a charismatic cult leader whose sacrificial ceremony makes way for a successor. The narrative explores the cyclical nature of control, identity, blind faith, and dependence - underscoring the question: who's pulling the strings?

“Dr. Dust” was released today, April 24th, 2025, across all major streaming platforms, including YouTube.

Notably, Maalavika Manoj has earned international recognition, winning the Best Indian Act award at the MTV Europe Music Awards and even catching the eye of Apple CEO Tim Cook. Since her debut album, Caution to the Wind,’ Maalavika has built a loyal fan base with singles like “Semi Automatic Butane” and “Anniku Raathiri.”

Recently, she had the honor of opening for pop sensation Ed Sheeran during the Bangalore leg of ‘The Mathematics Tour.’

