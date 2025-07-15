Maalik Box-Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Powerful Performance Wins Hearts, Film Earns 15.02 Crore

Maalik, starring Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar, continues its steady rise at the Indian box office despite stiff competition and no solo release window. The film witnessed a big jump on its third day (Sunday), collecting an impressive Rs. 5.55 Cr nett. Released on 11th July, the film has garnered positive responses from both audiences and critics for Rajkummar’s never-seen-before ruthless gangster avatar and its gripping storyline.

Box Office Breakdown:

Day 1 (Thursday): 4.02 Cr

Day 2 (Friday): 5.45 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday): 5.55 Cr

Total Weekend (India Nett): 15.02 Cr

Over the weekend, the film recorded a remarkable jump despite competing releases, a testament to strong word-of-mouth and audience appreciation.

Maalik is an intense action entertainer set in Allahabad, weaving a gritty tale of ambition, power, and survival. It explores the cost of rising in a world ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty.

Directed by Pulkit, Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films.