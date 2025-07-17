Maalik Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Starrer Maintain Strong Run; Crosses Rs 21 Cr Mark

Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik has managed to do good business at the box office. The film has enjoyed a steady performance as it crossed the Rs 20 crore milestone in the first week.Maalik continues to sustain its momentum despite tough competition at the cinemas. Rajkummar Rao’s gritty performance is winning hearts and making the film stand tall.

Set in the 1980s in Allahabad, Maalik is an intense action entertainer a gritty tale of ambition, power, and survival. The film explores the price of rising in a world ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty.The strong word of mouth and audience appreciation for Rajkummar Rao’s intense gangster avatar have fueled this action entertainer’s momentum. With growing interest and positive reviews, Maalik is poised to sustain and climb further through the week.Directed by Pulkit, known for his hard-hitting thrillers and emotionally charged dramas, and produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, Maalik continues its successful run in cinemas.

Earlier, talking about his character, Rajkummar Rao had said, "This is the first time I’m doing such a hard-hitting role. It really pushed me as an actor and let me explore a darker, more intense side. Playing a layered, ruthless gangster was both thrilling and challenging and that’s what made it so exciting. I can’t wait for the audience to experience the gritty, gripping world we’ve created." Maalik released in cinemas on July 11, 2025. The film also stars former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.