Maalik Box-Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Takes a Massive Jump On Saturday, Films Total Collection Touches 9 Crore

Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik continues its strong run as it witnessed a big jump on Saturday, collecting an impressive ₹5.45 crore nett. With this, the film’s total now stands at ₹9.47 crore nett in just two days. The action-packed gangster drama has been generating buzz ever since its release, with audiences lauding Rajkummar Rao’s career-defining performance in his darkest and most ruthless avatar yet.

With strong word of mouth and growing footfalls, Maalik is on its way to becoming one of the most talked-about action thrillers of the year. Maalik is an intense action entertainer set against the backdrop of 80’s Allahabad a gritty tale of ambition, power, and survival. Directed by Pulkit, known for his hard-hitting thrillers and emotionally charged dramas, and produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, Maalik is running in cinemas.