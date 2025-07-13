Maalik Box-Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Takes a Massive Jump On Saturday, Films Total Collection Touches 9 Crore
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 13, 2025 15:55 IST2025-07-13T15:55:24+5:302025-07-13T15:55:47+5:30
Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik continues its strong run as it witnessed a big jump on Saturday, collecting an impressive ₹5.45 ...
Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik continues its strong run as it witnessed a big jump on Saturday, collecting an impressive ₹5.45 crore nett. With this, the film’s total now stands at ₹9.47 crore nett in just two days. The action-packed gangster drama has been generating buzz ever since its release, with audiences lauding Rajkummar Rao’s career-defining performance in his darkest and most ruthless avatar yet.
With strong word of mouth and growing footfalls, Maalik is on its way to becoming one of the most talked-about action thrillers of the year. Maalik is an intense action entertainer set against the backdrop of 80’s Allahabad a gritty tale of ambition, power, and survival. Directed by Pulkit, known for his hard-hitting thrillers and emotionally charged dramas, and produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, Maalik is running in cinemas.Open in app