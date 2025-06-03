Maalik Teaser: Rajkummar Rao Unleashes His Darkest Avatar Yet In a Never-Seen-Before Role

Rajkummar Rao is all set to break new ground with his intense and gritty transformation in Maalik, the upcoming action drama that dives deep into the dark world of gangsters, power, and survival. The much-awaited teaser is finally out — and it’s packed with tension, action, and attitude. In this never-seen-before role, Rao plays Maalik, a ruthless underworld figure who rises through the ranks with calculated violence and unshakable ambition. With a fierce look and commanding screen presence, he brings a raw, powerful energy that instantly grabs your attention.

Directed by Pulkit, known for his gripping thrillers, and produced by Kumar Taurani (Tips Films) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films), Maalik promises to be a gripping story of power struggles and loyalty in a world where trust is a luxury. The teaser offers just a glimpse, but it’s enough to leave a lasting impact — sharp visuals, intense moments, and a lead performance that demands attention. Maalik hits theatres on 11th July 2025, and it’s already one of the most talked-about films of the year.