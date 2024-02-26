'Maamla Legal Hai' depicts humour and joy in lives of lawyers, shares Ravi Kishan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 : Actor Ravi Kishan got candid about the upcoming courtroom drama show 'Maamla Legal Hai'. He shared how in an interesting way legal matters have been discussed in the series.

The ace actor told ANI, "This is a legal 'maamla' which will give immense joy to the audience. Real incidents in court have been presented (in the web series) in 8 episodes. These are all short episodes. Netflix, Posham Pa Pictures and Rahul Pandey have presented it beautifully. My advocate and judge friends are very excited that their lives will be seen across so many countries."

He added, "Generally people are apprehensive of courts or hospitals. This story in a very interesting way depicts the joy and some of the humour in their(lawyer) life. My character's name is Tyagi, who is smart, clever and smooth operator and wants to fulfil his dream."

Director Rahul Pandey also talked about his series and said, "When I read the script for the first time. The good thing is that we have not done comedy to the face. When you usually go to places like courts and hospitals, they are usually shown seriously in films. But we tried to capture the humour there. That was all in the script. I felt that this world should be explored..."

Actor Nidhi Bisht opened up about her role and shared, "I am playing the character of Sujata Negi. She is a lawyer who sits on the pavement and has been a practising lawyer for the past 8-10 years. She doesn't have a lot of legal knowledge. She is manipulative."

Naila Grrewal added about her role, saying, "My character is Ananya Shroff. She has studied at Harvard and pursued LLM. She is a third-generation lawyer but she is choosing to not follow her father's trajectory and become a legal aide who would start at the District Court. It's a very unusual scenario..."

The show brings out the lives of the lawyers of Patparganj District Court. There's VD Tyagi (Ravi Kishan), a shrewd lawyer who challenges the lambe haath (long arms) of justice. Joining him is Harvard LLM alum, Ananya Shroff (Naila Grrewal), a passionate advocate for justice and the latest addition to the crew. Meanwhile, there's Sujata Negi (Nidhi Bisht), the OG Didi who hasn't represented a single case so far, and who simply wants to have her air-conditioned chamber. Last but not least is Vishwas Pandey (Anant V Joshi), the court manager who considers himself the Donna Paulson of Patparganj District Court, a nod to the savvy secretary from the popular TV show, Suits. Rest assured, inka sirf coat kaala hai par dil nahi (Only the coat that they wear is black, not their hearts).

Directed by Rahul Pandey, 'Maamla Legal Hai' provides a novel perspective on the legal profession, presenting a diverse group of lawyers ranging from idealistic rookies to cynical veterans. The producers of the series are Amit Golani, Biswapati Sarkar, Sameer Saxena, Saurabh Khanna.

The series is all set to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix on March 1.

