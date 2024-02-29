'Maamla Legal Hai', 'Maharani 3', 'Sunflower 2' top OTT musts this week

New Delhi, Feb 29 The first week of March has a diverse array of shows and films releasing on OTT--ranging from courtroom comedy to political drama, crime comedy, and travel food documentary.

Here is a list of five titles that have caught the attention of IANS:

'Maamla Legal Hai'

Ravi Kishan-starrer gavel-slamming courtroom comedy, 'Maamla Legal Hai' is a light-hearted series promising a delightful blend of humour, heart, and legal jargon. Set within the fictional confines of Patparganj District Court, the eight episodes series explores the surreal world of law through the eyes of its eccentric lawyers, representing bizarre cases and odd clients.

It offers a refreshing take on the world of law, featuring a motley crew of lawyers from idealistic rookies to cynical veterans.

The show also stars Yashpal Sharma, Nidhi Bisht, Anant V Joshi, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, and Vijay Rajoria in pivotal roles.

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, Sameer Saxena dons the mantle of the show-runner for this series. Directed by Rahul Pandey, the series is written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja. It will premiere on March 1 on Netflix.

'Sunflower 2'

Sunil Grover-starrer second season of the crime comedy, offers a tantalising glimpse into the intriguing world of Sunflower, a middle-class housing society in Mumbai teeming with quirky characters.

Sunil, reprising his role as the enigmatic Sonu Singh, once again infuses humor and mystery while Adah Sharma adds her charm as Rosie Mehta to the already stellar cast.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Cinergy in association with A Good Co Production, the show also features Ashish Vidyarthi. The show also stars Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadda and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Directed by Navin Gujral, it will air on March 1 on ZEE5.

'Maharani 3'

The season three of Huma Qureshi-starrer 'Maharani' shows tectonic shifts in the political landscapes of Bihar. It features Huma as Rani, wife of Bihar's Chief Minister Bheema Bharti (played by Sohum Shah) character.

It is partly inspired by several incidents that happened in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad, who had to resign as chief minister after he was arrested in the fodder scam, announced his homemaker wife Rabri Devi as his successor and got it endorsed by some 60 party legislators.

The series also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

'Maharani 3' will be available to stream from March 7 on Sony LIV.

'Somebody Feed Phil' season 7

The American TV travel documentary series is presented by Philip Rosenthal. The show will revolve around Phil travelling to Mumbai, Washington, D.C., Kyoto, Iceland, Dubai, Orlando, Taipei, and Scotland, relishing upon the food of each city.

The eight episodes will be released on March 1 on Netflix.

'Spaceman'

The science fiction drama 'Spaceman' is directed by Johan Renck. Starring Adam Sandler as Jakub, the film revolves around an astronaut sent on a mission to the edge of the solar system.

It stars Carey Mulligan as Lenka, wife of Jakub. Kunal Nayyar, Isabella Rossellini, and Paul Dano play pivotal roles.

It will stream from March 1 on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor