'Maan meri jaan' singer King to drop his new album 'New Life' on this date

By ANI | Published: October 5, 2023 10:27 AM 2023-10-05T10:27:04+5:30 2023-10-05T10:30:09+5:30

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Singer Arpan Chandel, aka King, is all set to come up with a ...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Singer Arpan Chandel, aka King, is all set to come up with a new album titled 'New Life'.

Comprising a total of 12 songs, the complete album will drop on 18 October 2023.

Sharing the update, King took to Instagram and wrote, "Proudly presenting the Monumental Album Art & Tracklist/Hits list Of My Most Favourite And Long-Awaited Album 'NEW LIFE'[?]"

He made the announcement via an emotional note which further read, "When I left MTV Hustle Season 1 in 2019, I thought my NEW LIFE had started which was kind of, actually true. Instantly, I decided to take a risk to drop my first album 'NEW LIFE' after getting discovered by a bigger audience through Hustle. It's been 4 years of releasing two of my most favourite singles - 'Tum Saath Rehnaa' & 'No Loss' from New Life. Due to the hard time the world was facing back in 2020-2021, I couldn't continue New Life and then I moved forward with my grind and hustle in the game."

He added, "I want to thank all the hard times which carved me as an artist and increased my hunger, and my surviving skills as an independent artist. I never expressed how much hard work I've done in the last 4 yrs cuz I was trying my best to showcase the trust you have put in my artistry."

"After living and experiencing all this in just 2 years I've got to realise that everything happens for a reason and this is the actual NEW LIFE I've been blessed with. This is the right time to re-work on my 1st long pending album.

This is the right time to release my earlier promised songs. This is the right time to express how blessed I am with the best Fans, Supporters, well-wishers, True visionaries, Amazing music producers and hardworking people. Sometimes Being Late, Is Being Right On Time. Ladies & Gentlemen... NEW LIFE. [?]," he concluded.

The 'New Life' album marks King's collaborations with various music artists including Nikhita Gandhi for the most awaited song from the album, a remake of the '90s popular song Haye Hukku Haye renamed as 'High Hukku'. The album also offers collaborations with global artists such as American singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and American rapper Gucci Mane.

