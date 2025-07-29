Maanayata wishes husband Sanjay on b’day: Today we celebrate the amazing person you are

Mumbai, July 29 On Sanjay Dutt’s 66th birthday on Tuesday, his wife Maanayata Dutt penned a heartwarming note for her husband and said that she is celebrating the person he is.

Maanayata took to Instagram, where she shared a reel video featuring the couple spending time together, moments with their vacation with their twins Shahraan and Iqra and more.

She wrote in the caption: Happy Birthday my love… our #saiyaara Every day with you is a gift, but today we celebrate the amazing person you are.”

Maanayata said that she is “celebrating another blessed year of strength, courage and love.”

“You’re my rock, my best friend, a protective father, the guiding star and the love of my life…I’m so grateful for every smile, every laugh, and every moment we’ve shared. Endlessly grateful to God for “YOU” in our lives… we love you always and ever. God bless you with the best of the best blessings.”

Sanjay and Maanayata married first in Goa through a registry in 2008 and then, in a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai, after two years of dating. In October 2010, he became a father to twins, a boy and a girl.

He was previously married to actress Richa Sharma in 1987. She died of a brain tumour in 1996. His second marriage was to an air-hostess-turned-model Rhea Pillai in February 1998. The divorce finalised in 2008.

Sanjay’s latest release is ‘Housefull 5’ released in June. Directed by Tarun Mansukhan, the murder mystery features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

He will next be seen in Dhurandhar, an action spy action thriller film written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes intelligence operation, the narrative follows a covert agent navigating complex political conspiracies, national security threats, and personal dilemmas, blending action with themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and deception.

