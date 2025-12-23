Maanvi Gagroo says women who drink are still labelled ‘vamps’ in films: ‘Storytellers need to be responsible’

Mumbai, Dec 23 : Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who portrays Siddhi Patel in the popular series Four More Shots Please, has emphasised that storytellers must exercise greater sensitivity and responsibility in what they choose to depict, particularly when it comes to the representation and portrayal of women on screen.

When IANS asked of the portrayal of female-centric characters onscreen over the years, Maanvi mentioned, “If we specifically look at how women have been represented on screen, it has reflected a certain mindset for a long time.”

She highlighted, “Until very recently, and maybe even now, women who drank were shown as ‘bad’, ‘bigdi hui (spoilt)’, or vamp-like characters; then something dramatic would happen in their lives, and they would suddenly turn into the pure, pious, ‘sudhri hui ladki’ (good girl), someone who doesn’t drink, wears Indian clothes, and behaves the way society expects her to.”

The actress strongly put forth her stance on how filmmakers need to be more mindful of the way they portray their characters, especially female ones.

“Art imitates life, and life imitates art; it works both ways. As the world changes, these ideas also need to change. This isn’t to say that smoking, drinking, or partying is good; it’s not, and honestly, to each their own. If someone can handle it, that’s their choice. But as storytellers, we need to be more aware, if not responsible, about what we are portraying and reinforcing.”

Earlier, while talking to IANS, the actress had spoken of why it is always women who are under scrutiny for their choices and why men are rarely questioned at all, even when their actions are illogical.

“I feel there is constant judgement around what women do whether they drink or not, smoke or not, or party or not. Nobody seems to judge men for things like peeing on the roads. So why aren’t men being judged in the same way? They should be, right?!” asked Maanvi.

“My issue is with the clear difference in judgement between the two genders. Let's get both the genders on an equal level first. Before even discussing whether the judgement is right or wrong, we need to ask whether judging anyone is fair in the first place, to be honest,” Maanvi concluded.

Talking about Four More Shots Please season 4, the series was released on the 19th of December and marked the final season. The series has been receiving a great response from critics and viewers alike.

The show, along with Maanvi Gagroo also stars Bani J, Kriti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta Prateik Smita Patil, Dino Morea and others.

