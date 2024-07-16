‘Maar Muntha Chod Chinta’ is an energetic dance number with catchy lyrics

Mumbai, July 16 The song ‘Maar Muntha Chod Chinta’ from the upcoming Ram Pothineni-starrer ‘Double ISMART’ was unveiled on Tuesday.

The track is an energetic number and features traditional folk elements from south India in terms of acoustics.

The heavy percussion lends a thumping vibe to the nadaswaram. The dance number features Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar who can be seen performing epic dance moves that are sure to go viral on the internet with those catchy lines.

The song has been crooned by Nakash Aziz and Bhoomi Trivedi with the lyrics furnished by Raqueeb Alam.

Talking about the song, Ram Pothineni said: “It’s a fun dance number composed by Manisharma sir. I was quite excited about making a song using ‘Maar Muntha Chod Chinta’ when Puri sir shared this thought, as it was from a very popular line from iSmart Shankar. It’s a peppy dance number and a perfect theatrical song for the audiences to vibe with the energy of the song on the big screen.”

‘Double ISMART’, directed by Puri Jagannadh, is the sequel to ‘iSmart Shankar’ which was a blockbuster. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

The film, produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur under the Puri Connects banner, is set to release on August 15, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

