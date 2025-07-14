'Maareesan' trailer out: Fahadh Faasil aims to con Alzheimer's patient Vadivelu in this comedy drama

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 14 : Fahadh Faasil is set to reunite with veteran Tamil actor Vadivelu after their critically acclaimed hit 'Maamannan' for the film 'Maareesan'. The makers have released the trailer of the movie on Monday.

Directed by Sudheesh Shankar, the movie is billed as a comedy-drama, a complete turnaround from their last venture together in the social drama 'Maamannan'.

Faasil plays the role of a thief who is on a mission to con Vadivelu for money. To succeed without resorting to violence or crime, Fahadh decides to win the actor's trust so that he can get access to his funds.

The two-minute and six-second trailer begins with Fahadh being intrigued by how a fish swimming under the water became prey to a crane flying above in the sky.

In a surprising turn of events, he sets his eyes on a middle-aged man (Vadivelu) carrying loads of money on a trip to Thiruvannamalai. However, a simple theft becomes a tough hassle for him when Fahadh discovers that the actor seems to be an Alzheimer's patient, who has forgotten even his Debit Card's ATM pin and route to home.

In the last part of the trailer, Fahadh took a humorous dig at the comparisons of his acting performance to Kamal Haasan, calling himself "not such a great actor like him (Kamal Haasan)."

The trailer was shared by Saregama Tamil through their YouTube handle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8zKHSKHThY

The movie is produced by RB Choudary under the banner of Super Good Films. The soothing music of the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on July 20, 2025.

Following the iconic performances by Fahadh and Vadivelu in 'Maamannan', fans are eagerly awaiting the release of 'Maareesan', marking the duo's reunion after two years.

