Maarigallu’ Trailer: A Supernatural Kannada Series Exploring Greed, Faith, and Folklore

Zee5, in collaboration with PRK Productions, has unveiled the trailer of its much-awaited Kannada original series 'Maarigallu'. The supernatural folklore thriller, written and directed by Devraj Poojary, is set to premiere on October 31. The series stars Rangayana Raghu, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, and Praveen Tej, all marking their web series debuts. Set in the 1990s in a village near Sirsi, Maarigallu follows a group of villagers who uncover an ancient clue leading to a lost Kadamba-era treasure. What begins as a quest for fortune soon spirals into chaos as greed, betrayal, and fear awaken forces far beyond human understanding. As superstition and reality blur, the story unravels a haunting mystery guarded by time and something divine.

The trailer captures a rustic world reminiscent of the 2022 blockbuster 'Kantara', featuring stunning visuals, traditional settings, and folklore-driven mystery. What makes this series interesting is the interplay between human emotions and the folklore surrounding the lost treasure of the Kadambas, the first rulers of Karnataka. With compelling music and cinematography, the growing anticipation for this series seems well justified.

Director Devraj Poojary said, “Maarigallu is a story deeply rooted in Karnataka’s soil, it’s about belief, greed, and the unseen powers that shape human destiny. I wanted to create a tale that feels real yet mystical, where the forest, the folklore, and faith all come alive together. Every frame carries a sense of devotion and dread, and I’m grateful to PRK Productions and ZEE5 for believing in a story that celebrates our culture through mystery.” Producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar added, “Maarigallu is very special to us because it carries forward PRK Production’s vision of taking strong, rooted stories from Karnataka to larger audiences. It’s a series that blends culture, faith and human emotion in a way that feels both traditional and contemporary. Working with ZEE5 on this project has been fulfilling, together, we’re presenting a story that reflects the heart and spirit of our land.”