'Maati': Avinash Prasad's love story features surrendered naxals of Bastar

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 21 : The cinema halls across Chhattisgarh are set to witness a unique love story, born from the dark world of naxalism. Framed around the existential issue of naxals, 'Maati' aims to highlight the issues faced by the local people in Bastar.

Directed by Avinash Prasad, the film's motion poster was released on Monday in the state capital, Raipur.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMS4w2MTbx3/

The poster shows the lead actors against the backdrop of the tense surroundings in Bastar.

While the film's storyline has itself created a buzz, another interesting fact comes with the addition of surrendered naxals to 'Maati's' cast.

Prasad explained how the people of Bastar have suffered due to the ongoing violence and the way development has come to a halt due to the naxal activities.

"The problems prevailing in Bastar due to naxalism are being frequently covered by the media but we bid to showcase this serious issue on the silver screen. The team members of this film are from Bastar. Surrendered naxals have also acted in Maati," he added.

The director revealed that the film focuses on a love story of a naxal couple of Bastar.

He added that Maati will show the problems that the locals have been facing over the past few decades.

"One of the unique things about this movie are surrendered naxal cadres. Those who were once associated with the outlawed organisation and fought against the Constitution with arms have acted in the movie. With time, they left the naxal movement and joined the mainstream society. The experience has been surprising," he said.

Prasad also shared how the former naxals impressed the team with their performances, adding that they were completely misled by the banned organisation.

The film aims to awake the viewers about the unspoken activities that have been taking place in the remote areas of Bastar, with the involvement of people from the district itself.

"We have a very clear intention to spread a positive message, which will change people's hearts and they will understand the right and wrong," Prasad said.

Made under the banner of Chandrika Film Production and written by Sampat Jha, 'Maati' will release on October 31.

