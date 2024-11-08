Macaulay Culkin joins 'Fallout' for Season 2 in recurring role

Washington [US], November 8 : Actor Macaulay Culkin is officially stepping into the post-apocalyptic world of 'Fallout', joining the hit Prime Video series for its highly anticipated second season in a recurring role.

According to Deadline, Culkin's character is set to be a "crazy genius-type," though specific details about his role remain under wraps.

'Fallout' is a breakout hit based on the popular video game franchise from Bethesda Game Studios.

Set 200 years after an apocalyptic event, the show follows survivors who must leave the relative safety of their luxury fallout shelters to navigate a chaotic and irradiated world.

The series is known for its eccentric, often violent universe, combining humour and action in a unique way.

The series, executive produced by 'Westworld' creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, along with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, has been a massive success for Prime Video, as per Deadline.

It debuted as one of the platform's top three most-watched series and earned 16 Emmy nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series.

The ensemble cast includes Ella Purnell (as Lucy), Walton Goggins (as the Ghoul), and Kyle MacLachlan, alongside other notable names like Moises Arias, Sarita Choudhury, and Michael Emerson.

Meanwhile, in addition to his role in 'Fallout', Macaulay Culkin recently voiced a character in Amazon's animated series 'The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy' and appeared in 'American Horror Story: Double Feature' on FX and 'The Righteous Gemstones' on HBO.

