‘Maddam Sir’ fame Yukti Kapoor joins cast of ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 : ‘Maddam Sir’ fame Yukti Kapoor opened up about joining the new show ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’ and shared her excitement on being part of it.

Yukti, who will be seen in a thriller genre show for the first time said, " I am extremely elated to be a part of Keh Doon Tumhein. This is the first time that I’ll be a part of a thriller genre murder mystery show. Kirti has different layers to her character and varied emotions which will be an interesting part to portray. I hope the audience showers us with love and appreciation."

Set in Panchgani, ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’ is a murder mystery and love story, starring Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar in the lead roles of Kirti and Vikrant respectively.

Kapoor made her acting debut as Guddi in 2010 with ‘Nanhi Si Kali Meri Laadli’. Following that, in 2013, she played Tanu Chauhan in ‘Jhilmil Sitaaron Ka Aangan Hoga’, Bittoo in ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’, and Mayura Dunavati in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. She made her acting debut in the same year, as Mona Bai in the Bhojpuri film ‘Ka Ukhaad Leba’. She is also known for portraying Urmila in ‘Siya Ke Ram’ and Ragini Singh in ‘Agniphera’ and Karishma Singh in ‘Maddam Sir’.

‘Keh Doon Tumhein’ is set to start on September 4 on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor