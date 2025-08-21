Maddock Films, Prime Video enter multi-year licensing collaboration

Mumbai, Aug 21 The makers of the horror-comedy universe Maddock Films have joined forces with OTT platform Prime Video for a multi-year licensing collaboration. This venture gives Prime Video worldwide-exclusive streaming rights to eight of the upcoming films from Maddock Films.

The partnership is for the post-theatrical licensing, and will see Prime Video docking the film from horror-comedy universe premiering theatrically between 2025 and 2027. This includes ‘Thama’, in addition to two other titles in this franchise that will be announced soon.

The slate also includes the highly anticipated Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Param Sundari’ which is set to release in theatres on August 29, 2025, as well as ‘Shiddat 2’ and ‘Badlapur 2’, expansions of two highly successful franchises.

Dinesh Vijan, CEO & founder, Maddock Films, said in a statement, “We’ve always believed in telling stories that surprise, entertain, and resonate, and in working with partners who share that belief. Prime Video has consistently championed cinema that transcends languages, geographies, and formats”.

“From our horror-comedy universe to our most beloved franchises, our endeavour has always been to create worlds that audiences love to revisit. This strategic long-term post-theatrical licensing deal is a natural extension of our shared vision: to take Indian storytelling to a truly global stage. We’re excited that these films will now continue their journey beyond theatres on Prime Video, reaching an even wider audience across the world”, he added.

The broader licensing collaboration also includes the Sriram Raghavan-directed ‘Ikkis’ starring Agastya Nanda, in addition to several other films to be announced soon.

Manish Menghani, director & head of content licensing, Prime Video, India, said, “We are thrilled to expand our strategic collaboration with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films to continue delivering on our promise of bringing compelling stories to audiences across the world”.

“This multi-film slate not only builds on the unique and wildly popular horror-comedy universe and franchise sequels but also brings in a distinctive blend of creative originality and fresh storytelling that is synonymous with Maddock. We look forward to entertaining our customers with the post-theatrical premieres of some of India’s most eagerly awaited films. At Prime Video, we have consistently worked towards expanding the reach of Indian movies, not just deep within India but also globally by taking them to geographies much beyond the scope of other mediums”, he added.

