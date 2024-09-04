Maddock Films Set to Launch Veer Pahariya in Sky Force, Co-Starring Akshay Kumar for Republic Day 2025 Release

The upcoming aerial action thriller Sky Force has undergone a significant schedule change, moving its release from October 2nd, 2024, to January 24th, 2025. The new release date strategically aligns with Republic Day, a fitting choice given the film’s patriotic theme and Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of an Indian Air Force pilot. The decision to shift the release is expected to enhance the film’s impact, leveraging the national holiday to amplify its resonance with audiences. Sky Force is generating immense excitement, not only because of its compelling storyline and high-octane action but also due to the debut of Veer Pahariya. The young actor is set to make his first appearance in Bollywood, sharing the screen with industry titan Akshay Kumar.

Veer plays a parallel lead in the film, marking his entry into the industry with a role that promises to be both challenging and rewarding. Maddock Films, the powerhouse behind the project, has a history of delivering hits like Stree, Mimi, and Bhediya. With Sky Force, the production house continues its tradition of bringing fresh talent to the forefront, and Veer Pahariya is poised to be their next big star. Having honed his skills through years of acting and theatre workshops, Veer’s journey into films has been marked by dedication and hard work.

His path began behind the scenes as an assistant director on Bhediya and, under the mentorship of Dinesh Vijan, he evolved into an actor ready to take on the silver screen. The decision to move Sky Force to a Republic Day weekend release not only aligns with the film’s patriotic undertones but also sets the stage for what could be one of the most significant launches in Bollywood in recent years. The film’s new release date is expected to draw massive audiences, eager to witness the action-packed drama and the grand debut of Veer Pahariya. As anticipation builds, Sky Force is set to be the film that both launches a new star and celebrates the spirit of the nation.