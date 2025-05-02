"Made at my home": Shraddha Kapoor welcomes Instagram head Adam Mosseri with homemade Puran Poli at WAVES 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : The WAVES 2025 saw an adorable moment on its second day when actor Shraddha Kapoor extended a warm welcome to Instagram Head Adam Mosseri in a very special way.

During their session, Fireside ChatTrends and Virality, Shraddha and Mosseri discussed how Gen Z consumes content today.

But just before the discussion began, the 'Stree' actress surprised Adam with a homemade Maharashtrian sweet, Puran Poli.

"I know you've been eating at fancy places and trying Indian food. I want you to try this Maharashtrian dessert called Puran Poli. It is made at my home," she told Adam.

Prior to WAVES 2025, Mosseri also stepped out for a special evening in Mumbai with Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Mosseri took to Instagram to share a selfie from the dinner outing, featuring himself with the star couple at a Mumbai restaurant. The photo, taken by Ranveer Singh, captures all three smiling warmly at the camera. Captioning the image, Mosseri wrote, "I got to meet the amazing and charismatic power couple that is @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh this evening in Bombay, and enjoy some unreal food at @papasbombay."

WAVES 2025 is India's first-of-its-kind international summit dedicated to the audio-visual and entertainment sectors.

It brings together over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups, creating a powerful cross-sectoral network. The event encompasses the entire spectrum of media and emerging technologies, from film and OTT to AVGC-XR, comics, AI, and broadcasting.

The four-day event began on May 1 and will continue until May 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor